BRIEF-Dur Hospitality reports Q1 profit of 24.6 mln riyals
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 28 Spain's Dia :
* Says H1 adjusted EBITDA was 266 million euros ($294.78 million), up 8.3 percent from a year earlier and versus an expected 266 million euros in Reuters poll
* Says H1 net sales were 4.34 billion euros versus, up 14.6 percent and versus an expected 4.4 billion euros in a Reuters poll
* Says it is confident it will meet full-year targets
* Says H1 net profit was 63.4 million euros, down 70 percent following the sale of its French business Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1MsLmdy] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9024 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)
* Q1 revenue 118.4 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 539 million dirhams versus 529 million dirhams year ago