UPDATE 1-Czech central bank watches crown in debate on when to lift rates
* Forecasts TABLE Statement TEXT (Adds bank statement, forecasts, Governor comments)
July 31 Caixabank Sa
* Shares in the lender fall 2 percent, compared with an earlier fall of 3.3 percent, after reporting results
* Caixabank revised down full-year net interest income guidance to "mid-single digit" from "high single digit"
* Lender reported 12.6 percent rise in net interest income in first half of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
LJUBLJANA, May 4 The European Commission will next week approve a delay in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Radio Slovenia reported on Thursday, citing unofficial sources.