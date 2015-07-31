July 31 Caixabank Sa

* Shares in the lender fall 2 percent, compared with an earlier fall of 3.3 percent, after reporting results

* Caixabank revised down full-year net interest income guidance to "mid-single digit" from "high single digit"

* Lender reported 12.6 percent rise in net interest income in first half of the year. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)