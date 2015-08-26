Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Paddy Power Plc
* Paddy power CEO says given complimentary nature of companies, confident can address any competition concerns on proposed Betfair merger
* Paddy power CEO says combined group with Betfair would be very strongly positioned to attack new markets Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.