Sept 1 CEO of Irish telecom firm eircom Richard Moat tells Reuters:

* Ireland's eircom CEO says certainly no plans at the moment to look again at an IPO, not on radar screen

* eircom CEO says wants to see further good quarters of revenue, earnings after Q4 revenues rose 5 pct y/y and then possibility of IPO could come back again

* eircom CEO says no talks regarding possible sale of company under way following takeover bid in May (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)