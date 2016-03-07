March 7 Czech Central Bank Vice Governor
Vladimir Tomsik says in blog post
* further easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) would
have significant implications for central banks outside the euro
zone
* two sets of tools needed - monetary policy for price
stability and macro-prudential measures for financial stability
* Central bank will soon reevaluate capital requirements for
mortgage lending, levels have been adequate so far
* Central bank is ready to increase the counter-cyclical
capital buffers if credit dynamics accelerates
