March 7 Czech Central Bank Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik says in blog post

* further easing by the European Central Bank (ECB) would have significant implications for central banks outside the euro zone

* two sets of tools needed - monetary policy for price stability and macro-prudential measures for financial stability

* Central bank will soon reevaluate capital requirements for mortgage lending, levels have been adequate so far

* Central bank is ready to increase the counter-cyclical capital buffers if credit dynamics accelerates

