BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
Aug 11 New World Resources Plc
* Creditors committee agrees to pursue reorganisation of NWR coal mining unit OKD, company spokesman says
* "This is very positive news for OKD, for employees and hard coal mining in the Ostrava region," OKD spokesman Ivo Celechovsky says
* Court on Wednesday rejected biggest claim by Citibank representing holders of EUR 352 mln in NWR bonds guaranteed by OKD
* News agency CTK quoted judge Petr Kula as saying court will approve reorganisation shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.