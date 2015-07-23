BRIEF-Kaman Corp announces pricing of offering of $175 mln convertible senior notes due 2024
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
July 23 Starbucks Corp:
* Starbucks Corp, PepsiCo enter into agreement for marketing, sale, distribution of Starbucks Ready-To-Drink coffee, energy beverages in Latin America
* In 2016, some markets in Caribbean, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay to see Starbucks RTD coffee
* Starbucks Corp says over time, the companies plan to expand to other markets in Latin America
* Starbucks corp says starbucks will provide coffee expertise and PepsiCo will sell and distribute Starbucks RTD coffee and energy beverages Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kaman Corporation announces pricing of offering of $175 million convertible senior notes due 2024
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: S. Chand and Company lists on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at a sports event in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer