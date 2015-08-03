BRIEF-Spirit Airlines reaches deal with pilot union to extend temporary restraining order
* Reached agreement with air line pilots association, international to extend indefinitely temporary restraining order
Aug 3 BMW of North America LLC:
* Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 2.1 percent in July for a total of 26,970 vehicles
* In total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported July sales of 32,161 vehicles, a decrease of 0.2 percent
* For July, MINI USA reports 5,191 automobiles sold, a decrease of 10.7 percent Source: bit.ly/1SWkphX
