Aug 3 BMW of North America LLC:

* Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 2.1 percent in July for a total of 26,970 vehicles

* In total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported July sales of 32,161 vehicles, a decrease of 0.2 percent

* For July, MINI USA reports 5,191 automobiles sold, a decrease of 10.7 percent Source: bit.ly/1SWkphX

