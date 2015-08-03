Aug 3 AIG :

* Q2 earnings per share $1.32

* Q2 after-tax operating earnings per share $1.39

* Q2 book value per share excluding aoci and dta of $62.22 increased 10 percent from the prior year quarter

* Q2 property casualty combined ratio 98.8 percent versus 96.5 percent last year

* Q2 property casualty net premiums written $5.58 billion versus $5.81 billion last year

* Says board declared a 124 percent increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.28 per share

* Says board authorized repurchase of additional shares of AIG common stock with aggregate purchase price of up to $5 billion

* Says Monday's announcement of repurchase of additional shares brings AIG's remaining share repurchase authorization to about $6.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: