July 30 Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott says will acquire the equity of Tendyne that it does not already own for $225 million upfront

* To purchase Tendyne holdings inc for total transaction value of $250 million, plus potential future payments

* In a separate transaction, provided capital and secured option to purchase Cephea Valve Technologies; financial terms not disclosed

* Neither Tendyne acquisition nor option to purchase Cephea expected to impact Abbott's ongoing 2015 EPS guidance