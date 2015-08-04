Aug 4 Indian banks borrowed 1.8 billion rupees ($28.10 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Aug. 3, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.

The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window on Aug. 1. -------------------------------------------

BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------

DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 31/07 0.25 8.25 30/07 -- 8.25 29/07 0.25 8.25 28/07 0.10 8.25 27/07 4.85 8.25 25/07 -- 8.25 24/07 0.45 8.25 23/07 -- 8.25 22/07 -- 8.25 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1VY7UXu) ($1 = 64.0500 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)