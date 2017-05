Aug 5 Reserve Bank Of India

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2024 bonds

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 1.43 billion rupees for 2030 bonds

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2032 bonds

* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 720 million rupees for 2044 bonds Source text: bit.ly/1N98bRs Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)