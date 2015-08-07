US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 sets record close as energy jumps
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
Aug 7 Reserve Bank Of India
* RBI accepts 34 bids for 19.98 billion rupees out of 128 bids for 84.56 billion rupees received at 2024 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 38.53 percent on 9 bids at 2024 bond auction
* RBI accepts 100 bids for 59.95 billion rupees out of 244 bids for 178.30 billion rupees received at 2030 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 7.9 percent on 16 bids at 2030 bond auction
* RBI accepts 31 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 145 bids for 91.32 billion rupees received at 2032 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 37.68 percent on 6 bids at 2032 bond auction
* RBI accepts 39 bids for 29.94 billion rupees out of 144 bids for 84.32 billion rupees received at 2044 bond sale
* RBI says partial allotment of 74.98 percent on 4 bids at 2044 bond auction Source text: bit.ly/1TaendU Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
NEW YORK, May 5 Major U.S. stock indexes gained on Friday, with the S&P 500 closing at a record high, as energy stocks tracked a rebound in oil prices and U.S. job creation rose.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.08 pct, S&P 0.17 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Updates to late afternoon)