Aug 3 At&T Inc

* Introduces nationwide tv and wireless combined package

* Offer includes hd, dvr service for up to 4 tv receivers, unlimited talk, text for 4 wireless lines, 10 gb of shareable wireless data

* Says offer for $200 per month

* New directv subscribers to have immediate access to programming - on mobile devices via walk out, watch tv experience - at point of sale