* Aptevo Therapeutics reports first quarter 2017 financial results
Aug 5 Solarcity Corp
* Solarcity and Iliosson S.A. De C.V. announce have entered into agreement for Solarcity to acquire ILIOSS for $10 million in cash
* Says ILIOSS co-founder, chairman David Arelle and co-founder, coo Manuel Vegara to lead new business unit as president and gm
* Says upon close of acquisition, ILIOSS will operate as an independent business unit of Solarcity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safeguard Scientifics enters into new $75 million secured credit facility