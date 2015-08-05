Aug 5 Solarcity Corp

* Solarcity and Iliosson S.A. De C.V. announce have entered into agreement for Solarcity to acquire ILIOSS for $10 million in cash

* Says ILIOSS co-founder, chairman David Arelle and co-founder, coo Manuel Vegara to lead new business unit as president and gm

* Says upon close of acquisition, ILIOSS will operate as an independent business unit of Solarcity