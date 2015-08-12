BRIEF-Capital Market Authority announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance co’s shares
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
Aug 12 Spain's Merlin Properties
* Says it had finalised the purchase of a 26.91 percent stake in Sacyr's Testa ahead of schedule
* Says bought stake for 13.54 euros ($15.10) per share Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sarah White)
* Announces delisting of Sanad Cooperative Insurance Company’S shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2q2ADCi) Further company coverage:
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016