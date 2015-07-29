July 29 O2 Czech Republic As

* Q2 net profit CZK 1.26 bln ($51.61 million) vs pro-forma CZK 1.00 bln in Q2 2014

* Q2 revenue CZK 9.28 bln vs pro-forma CZK 9.29 billion in Q2 2014

* Quarterly results were first since O2 Czech Republic spun off its infrastructure assets into a new firm CETIN in June

* Before split, the company said the infrastructure assets had contributed around half of the combined company's operating profit Further company coverage: