BRIEF-InfoSonics Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 sales fell 34 percent to $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Cegedim SA :
* H1 operating income 15.0 million euros vs 16.2 million euros ($18.2 million) year ago
* H1 consolidated profit group share 24.2 million euros vs loss of 17.4 million euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA 40.3 million euros vs 36.5 million euros year ago
* H1 revenue 246.1 million euros vs 238.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms its expectation of like-for-like revenue growth from continuing activities of 2.5 pct for 2015
* Confirms its expectation of underlying EBIT growth of 10 pct
Source text: bit.ly/1iWwGbX
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales fell 34 percent to $6.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 11 MILLION YEAR AGO