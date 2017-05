Oct 5Median Technologies SA :

* Reports H1 total turnover of 1.4 million euros compared to 0.7 million euros ($785,050) a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 3.0 million euros compared to loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago

* H1 net loss is 2.4 million euros compared to loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago

($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)