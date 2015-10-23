BRIEF-Hain Celestial Group says files for non-timely 10-Q
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Samse SA :
* Q3 revenue 301.5 million euros ($334.85 million) vs 304.6 million euros year ago
* Given the uncertain economic environment the group stays careful about its Q4 outlook
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9004 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hain Celestial Group Inc says files for non-timely 10-Q - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2r6Nemf) Further company coverage:
* Darling Ingredients Inc reports first quarter 2017 financial results