BRIEF-Engaged Capital LLC says releases presentation to Rent-A-Center stockholders
Nov 4 Bank Of Ireland
* Continues to trade in line with expectations, good momentum across all businesses
* Defaulted loan volumes fell by 0.8 billion eur since end-june to 12.5 billion eur end-sept
* Generated c. 40Bps of fully loaded capital, offset by fx (c. 20bps), pension deficit (c. 70bps)
* Expects to maintain a buffer above cet 1 ratio of 10 percent, on track to de-recognise preference stock
* Net interest margin averaged 2.18 percent in q3, partly offset by lower yields on liquid asset portfolio
* Loan volumes fell to 84 billion eur due to weak sterling, net lending growth in main businesses
* Fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio, minus preference stock, was 10.6 percent at end-sept Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
