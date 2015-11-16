Nov 16 Glanbia

* Agrees to acquire thinkThin, producer of protein enriched bars, for cash consideration of $217 million

* Says thinkThin, which primarily sells through U.S. mass retail channels, had net sales of $84 million in 12 months to end sept 2015

* Says aims to complete transaction prior to end of the 2015 financial year

* Says transaction will will be marginally earnings accretive in 2016 and will be funded by debt from existing facilities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)