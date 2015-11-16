BRIEF-India's Century Enka March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
Nov 16 Glanbia
* Agrees to acquire thinkThin, producer of protein enriched bars, for cash consideration of $217 million
* Says thinkThin, which primarily sells through U.S. mass retail channels, had net sales of $84 million in 12 months to end sept 2015
* Says aims to complete transaction prior to end of the 2015 financial year
* Says transaction will will be marginally earnings accretive in 2016 and will be funded by debt from existing facilities Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* March quarter profit 223 million rupees versus profit 197.6 million rupees year ago
HANOVER, Germany, May 10 Volkswagen's top management expects further disputes with labour leaders on cost savings as it pushes an efficiency drive to help fund a post-dieselgate strategic shift, its chief executive said.