BRIEF-Argo Group International Holdings Q1 earnings per share $1.19
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
Dec 3 AXA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Denis Duverne says
* AXA does not give further guidance on dividend payout for 2015, says 45-55 pct target gives it flexibility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Argo Group reports 2017 first quarter net income of $36.7 million or $1.19 per diluted share
May 3 Square Inc, the payments company co-founded by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, reported a smaller quarterly loss on Wednesday, as customers processed more transactions through its network.