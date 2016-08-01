Aug 1 Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium
bcp, says:
* Saturday's offer received from China's Fosun to buy a
stake of at least 16.7 percent via a dedicated capital hike,
with a possible further increase of the stake to up to 30
percent, is not considered hostile.
* "We see Fosun's proposal as an interesting offer by a very
credible investor. We do not consider this as a hostile
approach," a Millennium bcp spokesman tells Reuters.
* "They (Fosun) do not seek to gain control of the bank, but
want a relevant shareholding position, which shows that there
are important international investors out there who are ready to
support Millennium bcp in the implementation of its strategic
plan," the spokesman adds. Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)