Feb 29 FBD Holdings

* FBD FY net loss before tax 85 million eur versus 3 million eur in 2014, driven largely by prior year claims development

* FBD gross premium written stable at 363 million eur; COR, excluding prior year reserve strengthening, 105.8 percent

* FBD says capital levels within target range of 110-130 percent of solvency capital requirement

* FBD says insurance rates hardened considerably in 2015, expects trend to continue into 2016

* FBD to amalgamate holdings and insurance plc boards, four directors will not go for re-election, chairman to retire in 2017

* FBD says has stabilised during H2 2015, expectation for 2016 is for modest fy loss after tax

* FBD restates ambition to achieve a sub-100 percent COR by Q4 2016, fy underwriting profitability in 2017

* FBD says combined with prolonged low interest rate environment, ROE medium term target of 10-12 percent more appropriate Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)