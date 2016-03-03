BRIEF-Vonovia CFO says div for 2017 likely at least 1.30 eur/shr
* CEO says expansion outside germany is not in our strategic focus
March 3 Allied Irish Banks
* Allied Irish Banks CFO says aiming to increase net interest margin (NIM) to range of 2.20 to 2.40 percent
* Allied Irish Banks CFO says not disclosing supervisory review and evaluation (SREP), very comfortable with number and comfortably above the level Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* CEO says expansion outside germany is not in our strategic focus
* Updates weigh on BTG, CYBG, easyJet (Adds detail and quote, updates prices)