March 8 Grafton

* Grafton adjusted FY operating profit up 15 percent to £126.8 million, revenue up 6 percent to £2.21 billion

* Grafton operating profit margin increased by 40 bps to 5.7 percent, should see further progress towards 7 percent in 2016

* Grafton total 2015 dividend increased by 16 percent to 12.50 pence sterling

* Grafton expects to deliver organic growth in 2016, benefit from exposure to strong Irish, Netherlands economies

* Grafton says downside risks to resilient UK domestic demand, brexit referendum could weigh on confidence

* Jan, Feb daily like-for-like revenue up 5.8 percent in UK merchanting, 11.5 percent Irish, 1.5 percent Belgium, 6.1 percent Netherlands Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)