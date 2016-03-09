Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 Permanent tsb
* FY profit before exceptional items 26 million euros versus 39 million euro loss in 2015
* FY net interest margin 1.12 percent versus 1.07 percent at end-sept, core tier 1 capital ratio 15.0 percent
* Impairments on loans of 35 million in 2015 versus 42 million eur writeback in 2015
* Gross mortgage lending in 2015 increased to 459 ml eur, not satisfied with level of growth
* PTSB says challenges remain in increasing cost of regulation, limited housing supply, deteriorating uk mortgage market dynamics
* No significant changes to house price inflation estimates, HPI-linked write-backs remain significant potential upside Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.