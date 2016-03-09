March 9 Permanent tsb

* FY profit before exceptional items 26 million euros versus 39 million euro loss in 2015

* FY net interest margin 1.12 percent versus 1.07 percent at end-sept, core tier 1 capital ratio 15.0 percent

* Impairments on loans of 35 million in 2015 versus 42 million eur writeback in 2015

* Gross mortgage lending in 2015 increased to 459 ml eur, not satisfied with level of growth

* PTSB says challenges remain in increasing cost of regulation, limited housing supply, deteriorating uk mortgage market dynamics

* No significant changes to house price inflation estimates, HPI-linked write-backs remain significant potential upside Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)