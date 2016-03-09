Judge says he may reject parts of Wells Fargo accounts settlement
May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of unauthorized accounts.
March 9 permanent tsb
* Permanent tsb CEO says still wants to dispose of UK business, will wait until Brexit referendum to explore options
* Permanent tsb CEO says will engage with EU Commission regarding end-June deadline for sale of uk business
* Permanent tsb CEO says seeing material improvements from new mortgage proposition Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
WARSAW, May 17 The net loss for the Polish unit of Raiffeisen rose more than sevenfold in the first quarter, year-on-year, casting further doubts over the success of the bank's initial public offering planned for this quarter.