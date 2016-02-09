Talanx CEO: More likely to revise 2017 profit target up than down
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
Feb 9 UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni says:
* Confirms expects the sale of asset manager Pioneer to add around 25 basis points to the bank's CET 1 ratio Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
* SAYS DENIES ECB FINALIZED INSPECTION IN THE BANK IN RECENT WEEKS