April 7 Unicredit CEO Federico
Ghizzoni says:
* confident Popolare di Vicenza cash call will go ahead in a
positive manner
* state-backed fund to help weak banks positive only if it
benefits the entire banking system, not just 1-2 lenders
* planned fund to help weak banks is not linked to Pop
Vicenza cash call, sees no impact on rights issue
* doesn't know timeframe of planned fund to help banks,
intense work on creating scheme underway but its launch should
not be taken for granted
* Q1 in line with expectations; good trends in revenues,
lending and deposit volumes are growing, cost of risk better
than expected
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)