May 10 Unicredit Chief Executive Federico
Ghizzoni says:
* He is serene about his position, it's up to shareholders
and board to decide on management change and there is no
decision so far
* Bank could have exercised clauses to pull out of the Banca
Popolare di Vicenza capital increase, but there was never a risk
for UniCredit to end up with a big stake in the Vicenza-based
lender
* There was no internal audit on Banca Popolare di Vicenza
cash call underwriting, UniCredit board understood sense of
operation
* Takes for granted that Pioneer deal with Spain's Santander
will be closed although it is taking a long time, no reason to
expect changes in terms of deal
* He expects no further restructuring charges in Austria
this year
