BRIEF-Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp to merge with Oomba Inc
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp announces signing of merger agreement with Oomba Inc.
May 2 Ferrari Chairman Sergio Marchionne tells analysts during a post-results conference call:
* FY guidance is cautious as company adjusts to the reporting cycles of being a standalone company
* may exceed all targets given for this year Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Barington/Hilco Acquisition Corp announces signing of merger agreement with Oomba Inc.
* China in new moves to curb shadow banking and risky investment