May 11 Mediobanca:

* CEO Alberto Nagel tells analysts on a post-results call he expects closing of Che Banca!/Barclays deal within the first quarter of the next financial year

* Barclays agreed to sell its branches in Italy to Mediobanca's retail division CheBanca! in a deal that will give the Italian investment bank a boost in a race for asset management fees on its home turf. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)