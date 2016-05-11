Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
May 11 Mediobanca:
* CEO Alberto Nagel tells analysts on a post-results call he expects closing of Che Banca!/Barclays deal within the first quarter of the next financial year
* Barclays agreed to sell its branches in Italy to Mediobanca's retail division CheBanca! in a deal that will give the Italian investment bank a boost in a race for asset management fees on its home turf. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.