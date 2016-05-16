India's Idea Cellular posts 2nd straight quarterly loss
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
May 16 Telecom Italia CEO Flavio Cattaneo tells analyst call:
* Company does not need any "external capital"
* Conversion of savings shares would create value but conditions to do it no longer there CFO Piergiorgio Peluso says:
* Sees 80 million euro in labour costs cuts this year, that number to remain constant in 2017, 2018
* Cost cutting plan will help reach stable domestic EBITDA this year which is ratings agencies' main concern Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
MUMBAI, May 13 Idea Cellular Ltd, India's third-biggest telecoms operator, posted its second straight quarterly loss after a rival carrier's free services hit sales and eroded margins.
LONDON, May 13 Britain's Conservative party will win a "Margaret Thatcher style" landslide in next month's national election unless the Labour party improves its poll ratings, according to Tom Watson, Labour's deputy leader.