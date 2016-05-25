Hong Kong police arrest 21 Uber drivers
HONG KONG, May 23 Hong Kong police on Tuesday arrested 21 Uber drivers for illegal car-hiring as part of an ongoing clamp down against Uber Technologies Inc's operations in the Asian financial city.
May 25 Telecom Italia Chief Executive Flavio Cattaneo tells a shareholder meeting:
* it's not the right time to wonder whether to buy or sell assets in Brazil
* company to focus on restructuring Brazil asset first Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.56 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26