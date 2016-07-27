BRIEF-Q Technology Group announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
* Announces appointment of Warren Sainsbury as managing director and ceo
July 27 Telecom Italia:
* a company source clarifies broadband JV with Fastweb open to other commercial partners, not to equity investors
* CEO Flavio Cattaneo earlier said the JV was open to other partners, but he wasn't aware if there was any other party interested in investing in infrastructure
* Telecom Italia and Fastweb said on Tuesday they have agreed to create a joint venture that will invest 1.2 billion euros ($1.32 billion) to help speed up the rollout of an ultrafast broadband network in 29 cities across Italy. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Paola Arosio)
ZURICH, May 19 Switzerland's Federal Communications Commission (ComCom) has awarded Swisscom the universal service licence for the country from 2018 to 2022, the agency said on Friday.