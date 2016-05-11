BRIEF-Fransabank Syria Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
May 11 Permanent Tsb
* May not generate a return on equity of c.10 pct by 2018 as previously guided due to increased external risks
* Challenges included increasing regulatory costs, low interest rate environment, modest mortgage market growth
* Continued to trade in line with expectations and has been profitable for Q1
* NIM increased to 1.47 percent (core bank: 1.75 percent). versus 1.30 percent in Q4, on track for medium term target
* Npls reduced further by 0.2 billion eur; cost income ratio trending downwards, however outlook is challenging
* Fully loaded cet1 ratio 15.4 percent, new mortgage lending grew by 4 percent to end April Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
* Q1 net profit 97.5 million pounds versus 6.32 billion pounds year ago
CHICAGO, May 18 Delaying your Social Security benefit as long as possible is a great way to boost retirement income, but the strategy comes with one built-in downside. Most seniors enroll in Medicare at 65, but those who are not yet receiving Social Security run the risk of much larger annual increases in their Part B premiums.