* May not generate a return on equity of c.10 pct by 2018 as previously guided due to increased external risks

* Challenges included increasing regulatory costs, low interest rate environment, modest mortgage market growth

* Continued to trade in line with expectations and has been profitable for Q1

* NIM increased to 1.47 percent (core bank: 1.75 percent). versus 1.30 percent in Q4, on track for medium term target

* Npls reduced further by 0.2 billion eur; cost income ratio trending downwards, however outlook is challenging

Fully loaded cet1 ratio 15.4 percent, new mortgage lending grew by 4 percent to end April