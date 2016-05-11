May 11 C&C

* Fy earnings declined 10 percent to 103 million eur (FY 2015: 115.0 million) as guided in march

* Dividend per share 13.65 euro cent, up 18.7 percent y/y, highlighting confidence in earnings and cash generation

* Positioned to deliver earnings growth and strong cash generation in FY 2017

* C&C remains on track to deliver 15 million of cost savings, the initial benefits of which will start to flow through in FY 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)