Hungary cbank launches scheme to curb mortgage spreads
BUDAPEST, May 19 Hungary's central bank launched a set of measures on Friday designed to curb mortgage borrowing spreads and boost competition among local lenders, it said in a statement.
July 27 permanent tsb
* permanent tsb CEO says can wait for market to settle before deciding on sale of uk non-core business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - Asia credit markets were little changed on Friday with Chinese property developers softer on news of rating downgrades and concerns over policy tightening by mainland regulators.