BRIEF-Al-Salam Group Holding Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 12,500 dinars versus 366,451 dinars year ago
July 28 Allied Irish Banks
* H1 profit before tax 1.017 billion eur versus 1.235 billion euros euro profit a year ago
* Total provision writeback of 211 million eur in H1 versus 540 million eur writbeack a year ago
* Net loans 61 billion eur versus 63 billion eur end-Dec, impaired loans decreased by 1.8 billion eur to 11.3 billion
* Repays state 1.76 billion eur, including 160 million eur accrued interest, from planned coco redemption
* H1 8 percent increase new lending in ireland, 6.1 billion approved, 3.9 billion drawdown
* Brexit has created instability and impacted confidence of international markets
* Practical implications of brexit for ireland, the uk and aib, are, as of yet, not fully known
* H1 NIM 2.08 percent versus 2.09 in Q1, fully loaded CET1 ratio 13.3 percent versus 13.1 percent end-March
* Profit generation partially offset by increase in volatility in irish defined benefit pension scheme Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)
