July 29 Bank Of Ireland

* H1 underlying profit before tax 560 million euros versus 743 million euros profit a year ago

* Net impairment charge continued to reduce; 95 million eur versus 166 million eur year ago

* Net loan book 80.2 billion eur versus 81 billion end-March, h1 new lending up 14 percent y/y to 6.9 billion eur

* H1 NIM 2.11 percent versus 2.11 during Q1, reduced non-performing loans by 2.1 billion eur in H1

* Fully loaded H1 core tier 1 capital ratio 10.7 percent versus 11.2 percent at end-March

* External factors, including Brexit, may impact timing of our ambition to recommence dividends

* Aim is to have a sustainable dividend

* While too early to fully assess Brexit, strength of business model gives confidence Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)