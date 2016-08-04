BRIEF-Blackcow Food says Meng Qinglin resigns from CFO
May 16 Blackcow Food Co Ltd : * Says co's CFO Meng Qinglin resigns due to personal reason Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/07Jb1j
Aug 4 Kerry Group CEO:
* Sees pick up in diary prices in 2017 due to cuts in production, EU intervention and improving China demand
* But says optimism on dairy prices 'needs to be tempered' as prices improving due to temporary measures; 'There is still a lot of milk around the globe'
* Global dairy prices this week rose 6.6 pct, most since Oct 2015
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 19, for FY 2016