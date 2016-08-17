Aug 17 Glanbia Finance Director Mark
Garvey:
* says dariy prices in medium term 'will be a little bit
stronger as supply has come off and demand has remained firm...
but it is hard to call how quickly'
* Stronger dairy a net positive for Glanbia, but a slower
increase better for the business
* Sees performance nutritional sales continuing to grow in
line with market at mid single digit rate
* Sees like for like branded revenue growth in performance
nutritional in H2 'roughly in line' with H1 4.4%
* Says sees no significant direct impact on Glanbia from
Brexit; 'the challenge is uncertainty'
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)