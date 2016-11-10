Nov 10 Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc
* Permanent tsb - new mortgage lending drawdowns increased
by 12% on a year-on-year (yoy) basis at end-Q3
* Permanent tsb - group NIM (excluding elg fees) improved to
1.44 percent from 1.43 percent in h1 (core bank: 1.71%)
* Permanent tsb - expect the group NIM to be marginally
higher in the second half compared to the first half of the
year.
* Permanent tsb - group operating expenses trending in line
with previous guidance
* Permanent tsb - impairments trending in line with previous
guidance, at the end of q3 were down by 0.3 billion from
december 2015
* Permanent tsb - group fully loaded CET1 ratio increased to
16.7%
