Oct 18 Ryanair Holdings Plc

* chief executive says doesn't see extra aircraft available in 2017 on new or second-hand markets, but would be open to taking on more aircraft in 2018 or 2019

* 'if there was more aircraft available in 2018 or 2019, we would certainly be open to taking on more aircraft as long as the pricing was right' Michael O'Leary tells analyst call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)