Oct 27 C&C Group Plc
* C&C says H1 reported operating profit before exceptionals
55.1m, down 7.9%; says operating profits stabilised in Ireland
* C&C says seeing some volatility in consumer behaviour
across industry on economic uncertainty following brexit,
sterling devaluation
* C&C says fall of sterling had adverse impact on reported
revenues and operating profits of 24.4m and 2.8m, respectively
* C&C says net revenue in domestic markets for bulmers,
tennent's and magners brands saw modest decline of 0.8% in H1
* C&C says adjusted diluted eps 13.9 cent down 6.1%
reflecting lower operating profit; interim dividend increase of
5% to 4.96c per share
(Reporting By Conor Humphries)