Jan 4 Boeing Co

* Czech Travel Service says signed contract for 5 Boeing 737 MAX planes

* Deal brings number of ordered 737 MAX planes to 30, to be delivered in 2018-2023

* Company plans to have fleet of 50 planes by 2023 vs 37 planes now

* Travel Service is controlled by Czech businessman Jiri Simane, Roman Vik and China's CEFC.