* Czech anti-monopoly office says fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 million for anti-competitive network connections

* Fine to be shared by the two firms

* Says firms illegally agreed since 2001 to connect their networks directly, without the alternative to engage third parties even if transit through third party was more favourable for customers

* Says banned the agreement

