BRIEF-Tieto becomes reseller of Telia Content Delivery Network
* BECOMES A RESELLER OF TELIA CONTENT DELIVERY NETWORK Source text: http://bit.ly/2r6ruZu Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 9 O2 Czech Republic, Vodafone Group Plc
* Czech anti-monopoly office says fines Vodafone, O2 Czech Republic CZK 99 million for anti-competitive network connections
* Fine to be shared by the two firms
* Says firms illegally agreed since 2001 to connect their networks directly, without the alternative to engage third parties even if transit through third party was more favourable for customers
* Says banned the agreement
* Says first ruling on the issue was in 2003, this ruling follows court examination; says one party hads filed an appeal aginst this new ruling Further company coverage:
* INFORMED ON MONDAY THAT COURT IN KATOWICE APPROVED ITS RESTRUCTURING PLAN