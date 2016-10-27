Oct 27 Telefonica
* Says in conference call that it is committed to
maintaining current debt ratings
* Says negative impact of currencies in Latin America will
fall in the coming quarter
* Says will pursue "inorganic" measures to cut debt when
they make strategic sense
* Says does not want to depend on external factors to reduce
leverage
* Says does not expect to carry out significant share
buybacks
* Says can reach debt/EBITDA ratio of 2.5 organically in the
medium term
* Says working on different alternatives for its business in
Mexico
* Says very focused on organic growth in Brazil
(Reporting by Adrian Croft; Editing by Sarah White)